George Russell clinches Canadian Grand Prix from pole

George Russell celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 15, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Great Britain's George Russell clinched his first Formula 1 victory of the season from pole position, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mercedes’ Russell delivered a stunning late pole lap to claim pole position, edging out rival Verstappen by 0.16 seconds in a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday.

Russell reflected on his sixth career pole position saying it was the most exhilarating one.

"probably the most exhilarating lap I've ever done in my life because around this circuit you've got to be so committed," Russel said.

Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead, adding 22 points after finishing fourth, his McLaren teammate Lando Norris collided with three laps left and retired.

The collision has prompted an investigation by race stewards.

Russell's Mercedes teammate, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli became the third-youngest driver to earn a podium spot by finishing third.

"It was so stressful but (I'm) super happy. I had a good start, managed to jump into P3 and just stayed up there at the front," Antonelli said

The victory marks Russell’s fourth career and his first since Las Vegas Grand Prix glory in 2024.

Russell praised his team and the factory for contributing to his victory.

"I want to thank the team and the factory for their efforts. Let's see what happens in the upcoming races but I'm just going to enjoy this one for now!" Russell stated.

Piastri leads the F1 Championship driver’s table with 198 points, Norris is second (176) Verstappen, who finished second, is in third position overall (155), while Russell is fourth (136). While Fourteen of 24 races remain on the 2025 circuit.