'Stats keep me awake': Mohammad Abbas shuts down critics with facts

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has expressed disappointment over public perception surrounding his performances, stating that many form opinions about him without considering his impressive statistics.

In a candid conversation ahead of his departure to England for the second phase of the County Championship 2025, Abbas addressed misconceptions about his abilities and highlighted the personal struggles he has endured recently.

“People form opinions without even looking at my stats. The things said on social media and my statistics keep me awake — they motivate me to stay active and perform well,” said Abbas.

Abbas, who has been a regular in county cricket for several years, is currently representing Nottinghamshire. This marks his debut season with the team after four successful years with Hampshire.

“After representing Hampshire for four years, my first season with Nottinghamshire is going well. I’ve taken 16 wickets in just three matches, and with my contract extension, I’ll play seven more games this season,” he shared.

Reflecting on a difficult period in his life, the 34-year-old revealed that he turned down multiple offers from other county sides due to personal tragedy.

“I had offers from other county teams and was in talks with them, but during that time, I lost two of my younger siblings within two months. It was an extremely difficult time for me and my family,” Abbas said, visibly emotional.

“Now, my entire focus is on cricket, and I’ve set a high target for myself this season.”

Addressing criticism that he only excels in English conditions, Abbas defended his domestic record in Pakistan.

“They say I only perform in England, but I ask them to look at the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy — held in Pakistan. Since 2014, my bowling average in the tournament is 16, which is the best in the country,” he asserted.

“Among active fast bowlers globally with 600 or more wickets, I top the list in terms of bowling average. I’m also nearing 800 first-class wickets and am currently third on the list for most ten-wicket match hauls.”

Abbas further lamented not getting more opportunities at the international level, especially in Test cricket.

“I believe I should have played more Test matches for Pakistan. Sometimes, negative comments affect me, but I use them as motivation to improve and deliver my best.”

He concluded by calling on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prioritise and invest in first-class cricket, emphasising the need for better scheduling at the international level.

“The PCB must give due importance to first-class cricket. Also, Pakistan gets to play very few Test matches. I request the ICC to schedule more Test fixtures for Pakistan so players like me can continue to contribute meaningfully to the longest format of the game,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer has been one of the most dominant forces in Pakistan’s first-class cricket, claiming a record 791 wickets in 195 matches at an impressive average of 20.58 and an economy rate of 2.62.

His career-best figures stand at 8 for 46, and he has taken 49 five-wicket hauls.

At the international level, he has represented Pakistan in 27 Test matches, where he has taken 100 wickets at an economy rate of 2.50, including five five-wicket hauls.