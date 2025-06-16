Imad Wasim spins Glamorgan to win over Gloucestershire in Vitality Blast 2025

Glamorgan all-rounder Imad Wasim delivers a spell during the Vitality Blast 2025 match against Gloucestershire at the County Ground in Bristol on June 15, 2025. – AFP

BRISTOL: Glamorgan all-rounder Imad Wasim produced a match-winning spell with the ball to lead his side to a commanding 40-run victory over Gloucestershire in the Vitality Blast 2025 here at the County Ground on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Glamorgan posted a competitive 189-6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a blistering unbeaten 63 off 28 balls from Asa Tribe, whose knock included five fours and five sixes.

Ben Kellaway also made a significant contribution, smashing 53 off 31 balls, laced with nine boundaries and a six, helping rebuild the innings after an early setback.

Glamorgan lost William Smale for a duck on just the second ball of the innings, and skipper Kiran Carlson departed for 8 off 12 balls, leaving the team at 27-2 in 3.5 overs.

Veteran batter Colin Ingram then added a valuable 38 off 28 deliveries, including three sixes, to anchor the middle order.

Imad Wasim remained unbeaten on one run, playing a minimal role with the bat.

In response, Gloucestershire were restricted to 149-9, courtesy of a clinical bowling display from Glamorgan.

Mason Crane was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-20 in four overs, while Imad Wasim chipped in with an excellent spell of 3-23 in his full quota of overs.

Cameron Bancroft top-scored for Gloucestershire with 52 off 47 balls, and D'Arcy Short contributed 34 off 23, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to fire under pressure.

With this win, Glamorgan secured their fourth victory in the ongoing tournament.