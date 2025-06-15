Bayern stun Auckland City in record-breaking Club World Cup triumph

Munich's Jamal Musiala (left) in action with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Stanley Nsoki on January 12, 2024. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Bayern Munich set a record after thrashing Auckland City FC 10-0, marking the biggest ever victory in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Stadium on Sunday.

The German giants dominated every aspect of the game. Kingsley Coman opened the floodgates early, scoring in the 6th and then again in the 21st minute.

Sacha Boey and Michael Olise quickly followed with goals in the 18th, 20th, and 45+3 minutes, respectively. Thomas Müller added a brace with strikes in the 45th and 89th minutes.

Bayern Munich went into halftime with a commanding 6-0 lead, showcasing complete dominance over Auckland City.

After the break, Jamal Musiala was brought on as a substitute and quickly made his mark on the game.

He completed a brilliant second-half hat-trick, scoring in the 67th minute, converting a penalty in the 73rd, and adding another in the 84th minute.

Musiala’s clinical finishing pushed Bayern’s tally to nine goals, delighting the fans at the TQL Stadium.

Finally, the departing veteran Thomas Müller sealed the record win with his second goal in the 89th minute, taking Bayern’s total to an astonishing 10-0.

The Group B fixtures were predicted to be a huge mismatch, with Auckland City the only non-professional side taking part in the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup.

Auckland City have won the last four Oceania Champions League titles, but the New Zealand club does not employ its players full time, and many had to take annual leave to travel to the United States.

While Auckland City have qualified for several previous Club World Cups, they were heavily defeated by Bayern Munich in their opener this time.

The new group stage format means Auckland City are guaranteed to play three matches; they will face Benfica and Boca Juniors before returning to New Zealand.