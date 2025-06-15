Ohtani shines with two homers in Dodgers’ win over Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts hitting a foul ball into the New York Yankees dugout during the seventh inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct 28, 2024. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Shohei Ohtani snapped his recent home run drought in style, hitting two home runs to power the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The three-time MVP started early, hitting a leadoff homer off Landen Roupp in the first inning, launching the ball 419 feet into the right-field bleachers.

The homer, clocked at an exit velocity of 110.3 mph, set the tone for the game and gave the Dodgers an early lead.

Ohtani admitted that it had been a while since his last home run but expressed that the first one felt especially satisfying.

"It did feel like I hadn't hit a homer in a while. In terms of the context of the two homers, I think the first one was more significant, just being able to score early in the game," Ohtani said.

The Dodgers' superstar later belted his 25th home run of the season off a breaking ball from Tristan Beck, sending the ball deep into the right-field stands once again.

The crowd roared as Ohtani rounded the bases, marking his third multi-homer game of the year and the 22nd of his career.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted he did not realise how far Ohtani had hit the ball but acknowledged the impact the slugger has on the team.

“I didn’t realise that. He has a way of making up for things and leveling things out… When he goes, it makes life a lot easier for all of us, ” Roberts said.

With the victory, the Dodgers continue to build momentum, and Ohtani’s hot streak could prove pivotal as they push further into the season.