Ireland's fast bowler Liam McCarthy bags unwanted record against West Indies

Ireland fast bowler Liam McCarthy walks off after his spell during the third T20I against West Indies at Bready on June 15, 2025. — X/@ESPNcricinfo

BREADY: Ireland fast bowler Liam McCarthy set an unwanted record during the third T20I match against the West Indies at Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

McCarthy’s performance saw him concede 81 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket, making it the second-most expensive bowling spell in T20I history.

McCarthy's costly spell marked the most expensive T20I performance by a bowler from a Test-playing nation.

The West Indies team posted a massive total of 256/5 in their 20 overs, which is their second-highest total in T20I history.

The Caribbean batters tore into McCarthy’s bowling, with 11 fours and five sixes being hit off his deliveries. McCarthy was hit for 24 runs in the final over, which further inflated his figures.

McCarthy's began poorly, giving away 18 runs in his first over to Shimron Hetmyer and debutant Keacy Carty.

However, he did make a brief comeback in his second over, conceding just six runs. Unfortunately for McCarthy, the damage was done as he was hammered in his final two overs by Carty and Romario Shepherd, who sent him for two fours and five sixes in just 12 balls.

This dismal performance placed McCarthy among the top bowlers with the most runs conceded in a T20I innings.

The record for the most runs conceded in a T20I spell remains with Gambia’s Musa Jobarteh, who gave away 93 runs in four overs against Zimbabwe in Nairobi, Kenya in 2024.

Prior to McCarthy’s record, Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha is next with 75 runs conceded against Australia in 2019.