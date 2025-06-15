Veteran India spinner confident of success under Shubman Gill's leadership

Undated picture of Ravindra Jadeja (left) and Kuldeep Yadav during training session. — AFP

LEEDS: Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday expressed his determination to perform well in the upcoming five-match Test series against England and his commitment to winning the series.

Speaking to international media ahead of the tour match in England, he also voiced confidence in the leadership of India's new captain, Shubman Gill.

“Shubman knows how to lead a team. He has worked under the seniors in the last couple of years. Over the past year, you would have seen him in many discussions with Rohit bhai—not only in Tests but also in ODIs. I’m sure he has learned a lot,” Kuldeep said.

"From what I have seen so far, he is highly motivated, and he’s been playing an active role in lifting the team. I have seen in the last three or four sessions that Shubman has the same qualities as the leaders we have had in the past. He’s fully ready to lead us.”

Kuldeep also highlighted that spin could play a crucial role in the series, especially if the weather remains warm and the wickets continue to assist spinners.

“It seems like there will be good wickets for spinners. The wicket for the practice match was good for batting. There was some moisture on the first day, and the seamers got some help, but as the game went on, I felt there was some bounce for the spinners,” Kuldeep stated.

"While I didn’t get much turn during my first spell on the first day, it’s day three today, and I’ll get to know how the wicket is now when I get to bowl. But whatever practice sessions I’ve had so far, the ball has been turning a bit. It would be really nice if it remains this way during the Test matches too.”

Kuldeep emphasised the importance of volume and match preparation for the bowlers.

“We’ve played a lot of T20 cricket in the last four or five months, so volume is very important,” he added. “All the bowlers have been instructed to bowl as many overs in practice as they would in a match.

"The fast bowlers will bowl at least 15 to 20 overs so they can fully prepare for the Test match, and the same applies to the spinners—the more they bowl, the better it will be,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

This series will mark Gill’s first full Test tour of England, although he has featured in the WTC finals in 2021 and 2023.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.