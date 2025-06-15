Russell snatches pole from Verstappen in thrilling Canadian GP qualifying

An undated picture of Mercedes driver George Russell. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Mercedes driver George Russell delivered a stunning late lap to claim pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, edging out rival Max Verstappen by 0.16 seconds in a thrilling qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday.

Russell's dramatic pole position narrowly beat Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri close behind.

Reflecting on his achievement, Russell expressed his excitement, calling the last lap one of the most exhilarating moments of his life.

"Today was awesome!" Russell said. "That last lap was probably one of the most exhilarating laps of my life because, on my steering wheel, I could see the delta, and I was faster by a tenth in every corner."

He described the lap as ‘mighty,’ knowing he was six-tenths up entering the final corner. Striking the line to take P1 was a pleasant surprise, but he was thrilled with the result.

"I got into the last corner and I was six-tenths up, so I thought, 'This lap is mighty.' Crossing the line and seeing we were P1 was a real surprise, but I was so chuffed with it," he added.

Speaking about facing Verstappen on the front row on Sunday, he joked, "I've got a few more points on my license to play with. Let's see."

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start third for McLaren, while teammate Lando Norris endured a disappointing session and will line up in seventh.

Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli impressed with a solid performance, starting sixth, just behind Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.