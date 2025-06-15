Sri Lanka announce squad for first Bangladesh Test in Galle

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on March 30, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Sunday announced an 18-member squad for first Test for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which will be led by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Several changes have been made to the Sri Lankan Test squad, with three new players—Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, and Isitha Wijesundara—set to make their debuts in the series against Bangladesh.

This series holds particular significance as it will mark the final Test of experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews' career.

Mathews began his Test journey at Galle in 2009 and is set to conclude his time in Sri Lanka's whites at the same venue.

The 37-year-old Mathews follows in the footsteps of Dimuth Karunaratne, who retired at Galle following the second Test against Australia in February 2025.

Additionally, this series will kick off Sri Lanka’s campaign in the new World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027), making it even more important for the team.

Meanwhile, Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha, who made their debuts in Sri Lanka’s previous red-ball assignment against Australia, have retained their spots in the squad.

Among the more experienced players, seamer Lahiru Kumara has been selected but will miss the first Test due to injury.

The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will begin on June 17 at Galle, with the second and final Test set to take place in Colombo on June 25.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara.

SERIES FIXTURES:

First Test: Galle, June 17

Second Test: Colombo, June 25