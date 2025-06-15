FIGC appoints Gennaro Gattuso as new Italy head coach

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso gestures during the match against Olympiacos in Europa League on October 4, 2018. — Reuters

Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed as the new head coach of Italy’s national football team, replacing the recently departed Luciano Spalletti, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina announced on Sunday.

A former midfielder with 73 caps for Italy, Gattuso was a key part of the 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning squad. Most recently, he parted ways with Croatian club HNK Hajduk Split by mutual consent, following a third-place finish in the domestic league.

Gravina praised Gattuso's passion and deep connection with the national team, highlighting the former AC Milan star’s commitment and understanding of Italian football.

“Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football,” Gravina said. “The blue shirt is like a second skin for him. His motivation, professionalism, and experience will be essential.”

He added that Gattuso has been made fully aware of the federation’s expectations and objectives and has accepted the role with complete commitment.

"(He is) Aware of the importance of the objective we want to achieve. I thank him for the total dedication with which he has accepted this challenge," he concluded.

Claudio Ranieri was initially the FIGC’s top choice for the role, but he opted to continue in his position as a senior advisor at AS Roma. Stefano Pioli was also approached but declined the offer.

Gattuso began his coaching career at Swiss club FC Sion in 2013 but was dismissed after winning only two of ten league matches.

Over a 12-year managerial career, he has coached nine clubs, including AC Milan, Valencia, and Marseille, where he had a brief five-month spell.

His most notable success came in the 2019–20 season when he led Napoli to victory in the Coppa Italia.