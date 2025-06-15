Novak Djokovic opens up about his retirement plan

An undated photo of Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic. — Instagram/djokernole



Novak Djokovic shared that the ‘only thing’ that motivates him to keep playing tennis is the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028.

Djokovic, 38, claimed his last Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Since then, he secured his maiden Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games by defeating Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

However, his overall performance this season has raised concerns, with many fans and analysts speculating about his future in the sport.

A 24-time Grand Slam champion and winner of 100 ATP singles titles, Djokovic remains determined to surpass Jimmy Connors’ record of 109 singles titles. But he has struggled to maintain consistency at the highest level in recent times.

Djokovic, admitted after his French Open semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner that he could have bid farewell to professional tennis after failing to win Roland Garros. But there is still one thing giving him motivation to keep playing tennis and that is the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

“The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point,” Djokovic said.

“And it’s interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption, the only thing that I have in my head, which gives me motivation, is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles.

“And playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics.”

Djokovic’s long-time clothing sponsor Locoste’s CEO Thierry Guibert had also claimed last month that the Serbian tennis legend plans to continue competing professionally until at least the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.