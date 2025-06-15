FIH Nations Hockey Cup: Malaysia hold Pakistan for draw

Malaysian player attempting to score during a match against Pakistan in the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia on June 15, 2025. — X/@HokitaMY

KARACHI: Pakistan and Malaysia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their opening match of the FIH Nations Cup here at National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, despite Pakistan holding the lead twice during the match.

Ahmed Nadeem and Abdul Rehman gave Pakistan an early advantage with two quick goals in the first quarter, helping their side head into the fourth quarter with a commanding 2-0 lead.

However, Malaysia bounced back with two goals in quick succession in the final quarter, leveling the score. Fitri Saari and Syed Cholan were on target for the Malaysians.

Pakistan regained the lead when Rana Waheed Ashraf found the net, but Malaysia responded just two minutes later with another equalizer by Cholan, his 2nd goal of the match, to make it 3-3.

Pakistan will face Japan in their second match of the tournament on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that the tournament’s format includes preliminary pool matches, with the top teams advancing to the semi-finals on June 20 and the final and bronze medal matches scheduled for June 21.

The eight participating teams are split into two pools for the preliminary rounds, Pool A consists of France, Korea, South Africa, and Wales, while Pool B features Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The FIH Hockey Nations Cup serves as a crucial stepping stone for teams aiming to qualify for the elite FIH Hockey Pro League. The winner of this tournament will earn promotion to the 2025–26 Pro League season.

Pakistan squad for Nations Cup:

Ammad Butt (captain), Rana Waheed (vice captain), Muneer-ur-Rehman, Abdullah Ishtiaq, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Abdul Manan, Hamad Anjum, Arshad Liaquat, Moeen Shakeel, Zakrya Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Salman Razaq, Junaid Manzoor, Afraz Khan, Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Nadeem and Mohibullah.