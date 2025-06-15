Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi likely to miss Club World Cup

FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi reacts after a missed chance against Inter Milan in Champions League on October 19, 2021. — Reuters

Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi is set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, according to international media reports on Sunday.

Taremi, who signed a three-year contract with the Nerazzurri in July 2024, is currently stranded in Tehran and unable to join his team for the tournament.

He was named in Inter’s 32-man squad and was scheduled to link up with the team in Los Angeles ahead of their first match on Wednesday.

“The Iranian striker will not join the Neraz`urri, neither for the first match nor for the others,” international media reported.

The situation stems from grounded flights across Iran over the past two days, which have disrupted travel plans due to heightened regional tensions.

As a result, Taremi was unable to board his scheduled flight on Saturday.

Despite the challenges, Inter Milan officials have been in close contact with Iranian authorities in Italy to explore a resolution.

“Inter have been in close contact with the Iranian authorities in Italy over the last 24 hours to comfort the player and try [to find] a solution that is currently impossible. The player is in Tehran in a safe place and sheltered from the bombings,” the report added.

Taremi recently scored for Iran in their World Cup qualifying win over North Korea in Tehran on Tuesday. Since joining Inter Milan, he has made 43 appearances and scored three goals.