John Fury backs Daniel Dubois against Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go head to head during the press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on April 29, 2025. — Reuters

Boxing trainer and father of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, John Fury backed Daniel Dubois as the winner in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Fury’s son fought with Usyk two times in 2024 and lost both the fights. After which Tyson announced his retirement from the sport.

Speaking in an interview, John predicted Dubois as the winner of the much-anticipated fight.

“Good luck to Oleksandr Usyk, but again, he’s going to go on too long. And I just see Daniel Dubois becoming a multi-belt champion. Because how many fights have you got in you? You come up from cruiserweight to heavyweight, you’ve got these big men banging away at you. He’s only got to walk into one,” Fury said.

“He’s every chance. The man’s 38, 39 years old. Dubois is a big banger and he’s on a roll. Excellent fight with Anthony Joshua. AJ hurt him. It was touch and go that fight until he landed that shot, because I actually thought when AJ rushed in to get him he hurt him … He’s got this KO power.

“If he gets it home this time on Usyk, who’s had the tank emptied twice by the Gypsy King, how much has he got left? Is it the right time for Dubois? I think it is. My money’s going on him.”

Usyk and Dubois first fought in August 2023, where the former came out victorious in Poland with the ninth-round KO, when he dropped Dubois twice, but the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was called low by the officials.