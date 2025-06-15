BBL 15: Former England captain reacts to Babar Azam’s Sydney Sixers signing

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — AFP

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has reacted to the signing of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam by the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season 15.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan offered a brief but impactful reaction, calling it a “Great signing.”

The Sydney Sixers officially announced Babar’s signing on Friday, marking one of the most high-profile additions in BBL history.

The 30-year-old batter, who has scored over 10,000 international runs across formats, is widely regarded as one of the most consistent and prolific performers in world cricket.

Under BBL regulations, each team is allowed to sign one international player ahead of the official BBL 15 Draft, scheduled for Thursday, June 19. The Sixers capitalised on this opportunity to rope in the Pakistan maestro.

A key figure in Pakistan’s national side for more than a decade, Babar captained the team in all three formats from 2019 to 2024.

His leadership saw Pakistan reach the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the final of the 2022 edition.

Sharing his excitement in a video message released by the franchise, the former skipper expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Sixers and playing alongside Australian greats.

“Hey guys, super pumped to be joining the Sydney Sixers. Can’t wait to share the dressing room with my favorite batter, Steve Smith, and world-class bowler, Josh Hazlewood,” said Babar.

“I’ve always loved playing in Australia, but making my BBL debut will be something special. So I'm really excited and looking forward to getting over there and meeting my crazy cricket fans,” he added.