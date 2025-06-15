'Defensive captaincy cost us', Hayden on Australia’s WTC final defeat

Undated picture of former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden. — X/@JB93_RO45_SKY63

Former Australia cricketer and legend Matthew Hayden on Saturday criticised Captain Pat Cummins following Australia's defeat against South Africa in the ICC World Test championship (WTC) final, blaming him for taking a defensive approach to captaincy.

Speaking to broadcasters after the WTC final at Lord’s, Hayden expressed disbelief at Australia’s tactics and described Cummins' captaincy as overly defensive.

Hayden further noted that Australia’s fielding errors were evident during the WTC final, and there was a lack of an aggressive mindset.

"This defensive mindset was baffling. After getting Rickelton and Mulder, they had South Africa on the ropes. That was the moment to pounce on Bavuma, place aggressive catchers, and force the error. Instead, they pulled back. You can’t defend a WTC title like that — you have to bowl teams out," he said.

Hayden emphasised that key field placements — particularly the absence of catching covers and close-in fielders — were missed when they were most needed.

"Had they been more attacking, one mis-hit early from Bavuma could’ve changed the game. But they let him settle," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa made history as they won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 by beating defending champions Australia by five wickets here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The title victory marked their first since 1998, when they won the inaugural edition of the men’s Champions Trophy, then known as the Knockout Trophy.

The defending champions were in control halfway through the ultimate Test as they had secured a handy first-innings lead of 74 runs by bowling out South Africa for a meagre 138.

Australia, however, could not capitalise as they accumulated a modest 207 in the second innings, setting a 282-run target.

South Africa’s batting unit outclassed Australia’s star-studded bowling attack in the ultimate innings and chased down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma lent vital support with a half-century.