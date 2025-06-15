Max Verstappen calls race ban questions 'waste of time'

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen walks on the paddock during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen on Saturday, called the questions about him racing under the pressure of a race ban ‘waste of time’.

The Red Bull driver qualified second for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix and will be competing for the prize at the beginning with Mercedes' George Russell, who clinched the pole position.

Verstappen collided with Russell's Mercedes at the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago, which resulted in 11 penalty points.

The Dutch admitted his mistake in a social media post, sharing that the frustration caused ‘a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened,’ following the incident.

In Formula 1, drivers face a suspension if they accumulate 12 penalty points on their licence within 12 months.

The points expire one year after they are issued. Penalties are given for crashes or driving too slowly, and the severity of the offence determines the number of points docked.

When Verstappen was asked about the collision at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday, the Dutchman replied that questions are a ‘waste of time’.

"I don't need to hear it again. You were speaking about it on Thursday. It's such a waste of time. It's very childish. So, that's why I also don't want to say too much because it's really annoying, this world that we live in,” Verstappen said.

Russell, with whom Verstappen collided said that they are mates and all good between them.

"We're mates so it's all good. I have a few more points on my licence to play with, so let's see," Russell said.

Verstappen, who said that the collision was the result of frustration, on Thursday in his news conference claimed that he would race with the same approach he used to do and would take no pressure off penalty points.

"No, nothing changes. No [change in approach]. I cannot just back out of everything. I'm just going to race like I always do, I trust myself. Is it fair that I'm on 11 points? I don't know. But at the same time, life isn't fair," Verstappen said.

Verstappen is third in the F1 championship with 137 points behind McLaren's Lando Norris with 176.