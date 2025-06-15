Steven Adams agrees to three-year extension with Rockets

An undated picture of Veteran center Steven Adams. — NBA

Veteran center Steven Adams has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets, according to international media reports on Saturday.

Adams, the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, has appeared in 706 NBA games so far, with 641 starts. Over his career, he has averaged 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game.

The fully guaranteed deal was finalised between Rockets management and Adams’ representatives at Wasserman. The New Zealand native was set to become an unrestricted free agent in July but will now remain with the Rockets.

Adams played a crucial role in the Rockets' return to the postseason for the first time since 2020, serving as both a defensive anchor and a veteran presence. After missing the entire 2023–24 season due to knee surgery, Adams returned to appear in 58 games this year.

During the playoffs, he averaged 22.1 minutes per game and was instrumental in Houston’s first-round series victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets outscored the Warriors by 44 points when Adams was on the court, and were outscored by the same margin when he was off—a stat that clearly illustrates his impact.

A dominant force on the glass, Adams led the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage and helped Houston finish as the league’s top offensive rebounding team.

His contract extension comes ahead of another major roster decision for the Rockets. The team has until June 29 to decide on guard Fred VanVleet’s $44.9 million team option.

According to sources, there is mutual interest between VanVleet and the Rockets in continuing their partnership.

Now an 11-year NBA veteran, Adams will continue to anchor a young and rising Rockets team aiming to build on its recent playoff success.