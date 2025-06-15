Tottenham Hotspur sign Mathys Tel on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur signed Mathys Tel on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich, both clubs announced on Sunday.

Tel has signed a contract at Tottenham until 2031 after a four-month loan spell at the Premier League team, with media reports saying the deal was worth around £30m.

Tottenham confirmed the news in a statement saying Tel has joined them permanently.

“We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from FC Bayern,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Mathys joined the Club from the Bundesliga side in February on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent. We can confirm we have agreed a deal with Bayern that will see the France Under-21 international sign a contract that will run until 2031 when his current loan deal ends on 30 June,” the club added.

Bayern's head of sport Max Eberl reflected on Tel's journey at the club saying he came as a young player and proved his metal.

"Mathys Tel came to FC Bayern as a very young player and mastered his first steps at the top level of European football here," Eberl said.

"He was a popular figure in the squad, who always gave his all for the club and the team. The move to Tottenham has turned out to be the right one for his development," he added.

Tel, 20, moved to Bayern from Stade Rennes in 2022 on a four-year deal and extended his stay until 2029 in March last year, scoring 16 goals in 83 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, but struggled to find a place in the starting side.

Tel made 20 appearances after joining Tottenham on loan and was part of the squad which won their major trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Tel is the first signing under new coach Thomas Frank, who was appointed on Thursday to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou.