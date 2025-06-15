MLB: Geraldo Perdomo stars as Diamondbacks rally to beat Padres in 9th

Arizona Diamondbacks team celebrates a ninth inning come back to beat the San Diego Padres 8-7 at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Josh Naylor drove in Geraldo Perdomo from third base with a chopping ground ball to first as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to score five times in the ninth to secure an 8-7 victory over the San Diego Padres in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Chase Field on Saturday.

The score was 7-3 going into the ninth, Pavin Smith, Gabriel Moreno and Alek Thomas singled off Padres' closer Robert Suarez (1-2), who entered in a non-save situation.

Ketel Marte beat out an infield hit to score a run and set the stage for Perdomo, who lined one into the right-field corner to score all three runs.

Adrian Morejon relieved and Naylor, on the first pitch, hit a grounder to first but Perdomo beat the throw home.

Eugenio Suarez had a three-run homer for the D-backs, who have won five in a row.

Fernando Tatis Jr. his bases-loaded single and Manny Machado’s two-run double off Ryan Thompson helped San Diego to lead by 5-3 in the four-run seventh.

Diamondback’s starter Zac Gallen permitted four runs on six hits, walked four and struck out six in the six-and-one-third innings he pitched.

Gavin Sheets' homered in the second to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Naylor singled and Suarez hit a 410-foot homer to make it 3-1 in favour of D-backs in the fourth.

Suarez now has 20 homers, tied with teammate Corbin Carroll for second in the NL.

Padres starter Ryan Bergert allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in five innings.

The Padres have now lost four of five they played.