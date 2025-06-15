Kamaru Usman takes down Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night

An undated photo of Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman. — X/@USMAN84kg

ATLANTA: Kamaru Usman returned to the win column after more than three years, securing his first victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night over Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision here at State Farm Arena on Saturday night.

Usman (21-4 MMA) secured the bout via scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 after fighting for five rounds. It was his first victory since November 2021.

Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Usman said that the victory was very important for him to get back to winning ways.

"Those knockouts will come. I just needed to get that monkey off my back."

The first two rounds were completely dominated by Usman in the headline welterweight attraction, he effortlessly used his impressive moves to down Buckley (21-7 MMA) and utilised his ground-and-pound to out-strike the St. Louis native 16-0 in the significant strikes category.

Buckley started Round 3 aggressively as he found his striking range before Usman found his third takedown in four tries. The former champion held Buckley on the ground and kept control for the final two minutes, he also managed the mount position as the seconds ticked down.

In Round 4 Buckley again started well but could not find a comeback finish. Usman took the opponent down again, securing the back mount position as the round ended.

Round 5 saw both men deliver strikes but it was too late for Buckley, who had a six-fight unbeaten streak snapped.

Buckley was gracious in defeat, suffering his first loss at welterweight.

"We're just getting started, baby. We'll be back," Buckley said.

In the co-main event, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (14-7) registered a victory, securing a unanimous decision over Miranda Maverick (15-5) 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 improving to 3-2 as a flyweight.