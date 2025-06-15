Kane Williamson, Matthew Hayden reveal their best Test XIs of 21st century

Kane Williamson (left) arrives at the stadium ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Matthew Hayden looks on before the second day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 12, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson and Australian legend Matthew Hayden have unveiled their all-time best Test XIs of the 21st century, featuring some of the most iconic names to have graced the game.

The selection process was organised into specific categories, requiring both cricketing stalwarts to choose players for opening positions, the middle order, spinners, and pacers.

Hayden won the toss to make the first pick and immediately went for legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne. In response, Williamson chose Hayden himself along with India’s explosive former opener, Virender Sehwag, to begin his XI’s innings.

For his opening pair, Hayden went with England’s Alastair Cook and Australia’s David Warner. In the pivotal No. 3 and No. 4 positions, Williamson selected Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, while Hayden opted for West Indies’ Brian Lara and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis.

To lead his bowling attack, Williamson picked Australian pace great Glenn McGrath and Sri Lanka’s spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan. Meanwhile, Hayden added Indian stars Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman to bolster his middle order.

When it came to wicketkeepers, Williamson named former Indian captain MS Dhoni, whereas Hayden went for his compatriot and game-changer Adam Gilchrist.

Williamson selected Steve Smith at No. 5 and later added AB de Villiers, further strengthening his side’s batting depth. Hayden responded by bringing in Australian speedster Pat Cummins and then former fast bowler Brett Lee to lead his pace attack.

To conclude their respective line-ups, Hayden picked England’s record-breaking seamer James Anderson, while Williamson completed his XI with Pakistan’s express pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Kane Williamson’s Best Test XI of the 21st Century:

Matthew Hayden, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, Glenn McGrath, Muthiah Muralidaran.

Matthew Hayden’s Best Test XI of the 21st Century:

Alastair Cook, David Warner, Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, James Anderson.