Glamorgan sign star Pakistan player as injury replacement for Hayden Kerr

Imad Wasim (c) of Pakistan celebrates with captain Babar Azam after claiming the wicket of England's Phil Salt during the second Men's Vitality IT20 Series match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston on May 25, 2024 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

Glamorgan have secured the services of Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim as an overseas replacement for the remainder of the 2025 T20 Blast campaign, following an injury to Australian cricketer Hayden Kerr.

Kerr sustained the injury during Glamorgan’s home fixture against Surrey, which has prematurely ended his stint with the club.

In response, the Welsh outfit moved swiftly to bring in Imad, a seasoned campaigner on the global T20 circuit.

Imad, who was born in Swansea, returns to familiar territory, having played 130 international matches for Pakistan and featuring in nearly 400 professional T20 games worldwide. He also represented Trent Rockets in the previous edition of The Hundred.

Reflecting on the situation, Glamorgan’s Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, expressed disappointment over Kerr’s injury and optimism about Imad’s arrival.

“It’s a real shame that Hayden’s injury has turned out to be a bit worse than we initially hoped. He has settled in really well and though he won’t quite be fit to fulfil his initial contract at the club we hope to see Hayden back in a Glamorgan shirt in the future.”

“To be able to bring in someone of Imad’s experience and quality at such short notice is fantastic. He’ll give us plenty of options to bowl at a variety of times with the ball and as another left-handed batting option in the middle order. We’re looking forward to welcoming him back to Wales.”

It is pertinent to mention that the all-rounder made his first appearance of the campaign against Sussex at Cardiff on Saturday.

Despite Glamorgan falling to a 27-run defeat, the 35-year-old contributed with both bat and ball, taking one wicket in his four-over spell and scoring 8 runs off 8 deliveries.