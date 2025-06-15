FIFA Club World Cup: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami held by Al-Ahly

An undated photo of Inter Miami's captain Lionel Messi (second from left) in action. — X/@AlAhly



MIAMI: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami were held by Egypt’s Al-Ahly in a goalless draw in the FIFA Club World Cup opener on Saturday.

Messi drew massive crowds to the stadium, with almost 61,000 fans filling the Hard Rock Stadium, creating a festive atmosphere and giving the tournament a satisfying start.

Miami was fortunate to survive the first half, thanks to goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who was also the man of the match, saving a penalty from Mahmoud Trezeguet at the brink of half-time.

Miami came close to breaking the deadlock with Messi’s long-range strike on a free-kick but the ball tipped onto the crossbar by Mohamed el Shenawy.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano admitted that his team was nervous in the first half, but played well in the second.

"We were very nervous and anxious in the first half, which is normal given the context. In the second half, we were more patient. We played all over the pitch, created chances and could have scored to win the game. But it’s a 90-minute match, and let’s not forget we struggled in that first half,” Mascherano said.

"It’s clear that when we find Leo (Messi) in the right positions and give him good passes, we have more options and chances. In the first half, we kept trying to find him with the first ball, but they were ready for us.

"When we were more patient, we were able to find Leo. And we all know what he can do when he finds space."

Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain will take on Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich to face Auckland City as the Club World Cup continues on Sunday.