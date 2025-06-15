Vitality Blast 2025: Derbyshire survive Shan Masood scare to beat Leicestershire

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood played a gritty knock to guide Leicestershire to a competitive total of 196-5 in their allotted 20 overs in the 2025 Vitality Blast clash against Derbyshire on Saturday.

However, his efforts went in vain as Derbyshire chased down the target with ease.

Batting first, the Louis Kimber-led Leicestershire side got off to a promising start, with openers Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger forging a fifty-run partnership inside the powerplay.

The duo laid a solid foundation before Patel was dismissed for just nine runs, with Pat Brown making the breakthrough at 52-1 in 5.2 overs.

In the eighth over, Budinger fell agonisingly short of a half-century, dismissed for 49 off 24 balls by veteran all-rounder Samit Patel.

Shan Masood then teamed up with Rehan Ahmed to stitch together a crucial 71-run partnership for the third wicket, further consolidating Leicestershire’s innings.

Rehan contributed a steady 29 off 23 deliveries before falling to Pat Brown, who claimed his second wicket, leaving the team at 136-3 in 14.2 overs.

Masood, in fine form, kept the scoreboard ticking with fluent strokeplay.

He was nearing his half-century when he departed for a well-crafted 43 off 26 balls, an innings laced with two fours and three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 165.38.

Late fireworks from Ben Cox, who remained unbeaten on 28 off 18 balls, and Logan van Beek, who smashed 26 off just 12 deliveries, propelled Leicestershire to a defendable total.

However, Derbyshire made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 18.2 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Captain Samit Patel anchored the innings with an unbeaten 52 off 32 balls, while Aneurin Donald stole the show with a blistering 60 off 25 deliveries.