BCCI announces schedule, venues for New Zealand’s 2026 India tour

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell (left) plays a shot during the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 09, 2025. - ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule and venues for New Zealand’s white-ball tour of India, set to take place in January 2026.

The tour will feature three ODIs followed by five T20Is, marking the first bilateral series between the two sides since India’s win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year.

Vadodara will mark its return to the men’s international cricketing map after more than 15 years, with the city set to host the opening ODI on January 11 at the newly built Kotambi Stadium.

The venue previously hosted three Women’s ODIs between India and West Indies in December 2024 and six matches during the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Interestingly, New Zealand also featured in Vadodara's last men’s international match — an ODI at Reliance Stadium in December 2010.

In that game, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir was named Player of the Match for his century, while Virat Kohli, who has since retired from T20Is and Tests but continues to play ODIs, scored an unbeaten 63.

Following the series opener in Vadodara, the teams will remain in Gujarat for the second ODI in Rajkot on January 14, before the series concludes with the third ODI in Indore on January 18.

The tour will then transition to the T20I leg, starting with matches in Nagpur (January 21) and Raipur (January 23).

The final leg of the tour will take place in eastern and southern India, with Guwahati (January 25), Visakhapatnam (January 28), and Thiruvananthapuram (January 31) hosting the third, fourth and fifth T20Is respectively.

These five T20Is are likely to be India's final preparation before they begin their campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which they are co-hosting with Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2024 edition in the West Indies and the USA.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan immediately after their India tour concludes.

New Zealand Tour of India – January 2026 Schedule

ODI Series

1st ODI – Sunday, 11 January – Vadodara – 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI – Wednesday, 14 January – Rajkot – 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI – Sunday, 18 January – Indore – 1:30 PM IST

T20I Series