Steve Smith to undergo fitness test ahead of West Indies series

Australia's Steve Smith leaves the field injured during day three of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Friday June 13th, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: Steven Smith has avoided surgery after suffering a compound dislocation to the little finger on his right hand during day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s.

However, the seasoned batter is now in a race against time to be fit for Australia’s upcoming Test series in the West Indies.

The right-handed batter sustained the injury while attempting a sharp catch off Temba Bavuma and was immediately taken to hospital. The wound was cleaned, stitched, and his finger was placed in a splint.

It is understood that Smith could still be able to bat if he can tolerate the discomfort of wearing the splint, which must remain in place for up to eight weeks.

The wound itself is expected to heal within two weeks, but his ability to field—especially in the slips—remains uncertain.

Australia’s first Test in the Caribbean is set to begin on June 25 in Barbados, leaving Smith with a tight timeline to recover. Further Tests are scheduled in Grenada and Jamaica in July.

The 36-year-old was also expected to make a brief appearance for the Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC) between the conclusion of the WTC final and the start of the West Indies tour.

Australian captain Pat Cummins says Steve is in good spirits but doubtful for the first Test against the Caribbean side.

“He’s positive,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said. “I think it’s somewhere around the 10 days to two weeks. Then maybe you try and bat with a splint and see how that looks. I think it’s a bit of a wait and see. I’d say first Test, maybe unlikely, and then kind of go from there. It’s a bit early just to tell.”

Smith’s potential absence would be a significant setback for Australia, particularly given the ongoing uncertainty in the top order following underwhelming performances by Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in the WTC final.

Khawaja continued to struggle against pace, while Green—playing his first match at No. 3—faced just five deliveries across both innings and was dismissed twice by Kagiso Rabada. Labuschagne, promoted to open, managed scores of 17 and 22 but failed to make a convincing case for the role.

Sam Konstas could be in contention for a recall, while Josh Inglis remains the only other reserve batter in the current squad.