South Africa set multiple ‘firsts’ with WTC triumph

South Africa's Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace on the podium with teammates after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: South Africa on Saturday, made history as they won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 by beating defending champions Australia by five wickets here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The title victory marked their first since 1998, when they won the inaugural edition of the men’s Champions Trophy, then known as the Knockout Trophy.

The defending champions were in control halfway through the ultimate Test as they had secured a handy first-innings lead of 74 runs by bowling out South Africa for a meagre 138.

Australia, however, could not capitalise as they accumulated a modest 207 in the second innings, setting a 282-run target.

South Africa’s batting unit outclassed Australia’s star-studded bowling attack in the ultimate innings and chased down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma lent vital support with a half-century.

South Africa’s historic victory meant Australia pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc suffered a defeat for the first time in an ICC men’s seniors finals. At the same time, it was also the first instance when Pat Cummins lost an ICC tournament as captain.

Bavuma, who played a vital role in the victory, became the first South Africa captain to win an ICC tournament this century, while also becoming the first skipper to remain unbeaten in the first 10 matches of his tenure.

The right-handed batter went past former England cricketer Percy Chapman, who won nine and lost one of his first 10 Tests as captain.

Furthermore, it was also Australia’s first defeat in an ICC men’s tournament’s final since their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup heartbreak against England in 2010.