South Africa legends laud national team on ‘fantastic’ WTC victory

LONDON: Former South Africa cricketers paid homage to their national men’s team on winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 by defeating defending champions Australia at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

South Africa on Saturday, made history as they won their first men’s senior ICC title since the ICC Knockout triumph in 1998.

The defending champions were in control halfway through the ultimate Test as they had secured a handy first-innings lead of 74 runs by bowling out South Africa for a meagre 138.

Australia, however, could not capitalise as they accumulated a modest 207 in the second innings, setting a 282-run target.

South Africa’s batting unit outclassed Australia’s star-studded bowling attack in the ultimate innings and chased down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma lent vital support with a half-century.

The historic triumph was particularly significant for former captains AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith, who were present at the Home of Cricket and were visibly emotional.

De Villiers, who watched the ultimate Test from the stand, alongside his sons, penned an emotional note on social media to congratulate the team, especially centurion Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma.

“Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through,” De Villiers posted on X.

“What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour.. and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn’t have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!” he added.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn reacted with a single word: “HOME!!!!!”

Legendary top-order batter Herschelle Gibbs also applauded the team on historic achievement, stating everything went right for them from the toss.

“Well done @ProteasMenCSA ..everything went right from the toss already .. enjoy the celebrations”.