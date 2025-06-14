Pakistan Shaheens to tour England this year

Pakistan Shaheens' players celebrate winning the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup after beating India at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2023. — Sri Lanka Cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will tour England this year after July, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday.

Although the cricket board did not specifically announce the details of Shaheens’ tour to England, it shared that the side will undergo a training camp in Karachi from July 10, in a statement regarding the upcoming Skills Development camp, scheduled to commence at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from June 16.

As a result, it remained uncertain how many matches and under which format the Shaheens play during their tour to England.

“Meanwhile, camp for Pakistan Shaheens ahead of their tour to England will commence in Karachi from 10 July,” the PCB shared in its statement.

The cricket board further announced that the names of the shortlisted players for Pakistan Shaheens will be shared in due course.

The upcoming tour will mark Shaheens’ first major tour since they visited Darwin, Australia in August last year.

During their Darwin tour, the Shaheens participated in the Top End T20 series, featuring Big Bash League (BBL) teams Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers and Bangladesh High-Performance XI.

Shaheens’ most recent appearances came in February when the PCB named three different teams to participate in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches.

The first set of the Shaheens squad took on Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 14 and registered a thumping 144-run victory.

The remaining two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh were played simultaneously on February 17 in Karachi and Dubai, respectively.

Shaheens achieved mixed results in the remaining two fixtures as Mohammad Haris-led side crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets and 91 balls remaining, while Mohammad Huraira-led group suffered a three-wicket defeat against South Africa, who went on to play the semi-final of the eight-team tournament.