Alexander Volkanovski advises Jon Jones to 'retire'

An undated picture of former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (right) and reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones. — Reuters

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday, suggested the reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones should 'retire' if he is not willing to fight anymore.

Jones has occupied the heavyweight crown for over two years but in the recent months of his rule, the champion is blamed that he is holding the title without fights.

The American has not fought Tom Aspinall despite several challenges made by the Englishman, who has been stuck with interim gold for 19 months.

Volkanovski, a two-time champion in the featherweight division, said it is a responsibility for a champion to defend his title.

He further stated that fighting an interim champion is a straightforward decision.

“If you’re the champ, you defend your belt — it’s a responsibility,” Volkanovski said.

“You can’t just sit out.

“You need to be reasonably active. You need to fight whoever’s there. If you’ve got an interim champ, that’s a no-brainer."

Volkanovski acknowledged Jones's achievements during his illustrious career and called him the 'greatest of all time', but argued that if he remains no longer interested in fighting, he should hang up his gloves.

“I don’t want to throw heaps of shade, but look, I know he’s proved himself, everyone’s like, ‘Look what he’s done, it’s fine.’ No, not really," Volkanovski continued.

“Don’t hold up the division. I know your résumé is incredible. You’re considered the greatest of all time.

“So if you don’t want to fight, just retire, you’re done.”