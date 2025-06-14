Fred Vasseur says exit rumours 'really hurting the team'

An undated picture of Fred Vasseur. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Fred Vasseur slammed media reports after speculations over his future at Ferrari, labelling the talk surrounding the squad as 'disrespectful' and the rumours 'really hurting the team'.

Vasseur explained on Friday, that he was more upset about the impact of these reports on his team because they were hurting other members and throwing their names was disrespectful for them.

"First, I have to stay calm because I will have to visit the stewards," Vasseur said.

"It's some Italian media, it's not all Italian media. It's not about myself, because this I can manage. It's more about the people of the team. To throw their names like this, I think it's just disrespectful for them, for the family," he added.

Vasseur also cited Ferrari's successful plea against Enrico Cardile before sharing that he had no clue about the goals of spreading the rumours but reiterated that they were hurting the team.

"And we had the case last year with the chief of aero [Aston Martin-bound Enrico Cardile] already. We had some other names this season.

"I don't know the target. I don't understand the target. Perhaps it's to give s--- to the team, but in this case I don't see the point. Perhaps it's for them the only way to exist. This is probably more the reason. But it's really hurting the team.

Vasseur went on to emphasise that his team is battling to win a championship but revealed that they are lacking focus as they remained engaged in discussions regarding the rumours.

"At one stage it's the lack of focus. And when you are fighting for the championship, every single detail makes the difference. And from the beginning of the weekend we are just speaking about this.

He then warned that Ferrari may not win the championship until such journalists are around.

"And if it's their target to put the team in this situation, they reach their goal. But I think it's really... It's not like this that we will be able to win a championship. And at least not with this kind of journalist around us."