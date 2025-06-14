Pat Cummins hails South Africa as ‘deserved winners’ of WTC

Australia's Pat Cummins looks on during third day of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at The Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 13, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Australia captain Pat Cummins on Saturday, labelled South Africa as ‘deserved winners’ of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 while acknowledging that there were concerns in the former champions’ batting unit.

South Africa on Saturday, made history as they won their first men’s senior ICC title since the ICC Knockout triumph in 1998.

The defending champions were in control halfway through the ultimate Test as they had secured a handy first-innings lead of 74 runs by bowling out South Africa for a meagre 138.

Australia, however, could not capitalise as they accumulated a modest 207 in the second innings, setting a 282-run target.

South Africa’s batting unit outclassed Australia’s star-studded bowling attack in the ultimate innings and chased down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma lent vital support with a half-century.

South Africa’s victory marked the end of Australia’s reign as the Test champions.

Reflecting on the defeat, Pat Cummins credited South Africa for not giving them any chance in the fourth innings before admitting concerns about Australia’s batting order.

“Things can change quickly, but it was a bridge too far,” said Cummins after the defeat. “Few things we didn't do right.

“Didn't bat out the opposition after a decent first-innings lead. South Africa didn't give us a chance in the fourth innings.

“There are concerns in the top-seven, guys have performed well in the last two years. Bowlers did well in the first two days. We gave everything a chance, Lyon bowled particularly well but didn't get a wicket.

The Australian captain especially praised Markram and Bavuma, who set the tone for South Africa’s run chase by knitting an anchoring 147-run partnership for the third wicket.

“Aiden and Temba didn't give us a chance. SA showed why they're here and are deserved winners, they kept themselves in the game throughout,” Cummins added.

“It's the pinnacle, I love Test cricket. Huge achievement to make the final, one-game shootout is a spectacle, didn't end up on the right side but it's been a great week.”