Paul Pogba eyes return with Monaco after doping ban

An undated picture of Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba. — Reuters

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has moved closer to the end of his two-year absence from football with talks with AS Monaco over a deal with the Ligue 1 team after coming back from a doping suspension, international media reported on Saturday.

Pogba has not played since the Italian anti-doping tribunal in September 2023 issued a four-year doping suspension for testing positive for raised levels of Testosterone.

According to a report, the member of France's World Cup winner team in 2018, is moving towards a return to his homeland with the Ligue 1 side as the midfielder will be signing a two-year deal with Monaco in the coming days.

The discussions are going well with Monaco and the player is expected to seal and move to return to the club football in France for the first time after 2009, the report further added.

Pogba was last suspended after a random test taken during the Juventus opening game of the 2023-24 season against Udinese.

According to the Court's judgement on his case, it was confirmed that Pogba did inadvertently take DHEA.

Earlier he received a four-year ban which he requested to be reduced to 18 months on appeal last October.

The former Manchester United midfielder's contract with Juventus was terminated in a mutual agreement in November last year and has been free to take his career ahead since March.

Notably, he had also been connected with Saudi Pro League teams in order to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.