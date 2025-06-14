Temba Bavuma calls out ‘doubters’ after leading South Africa to WTC glory

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma poses for a photograph holding the ICC Test Championship Mace with his son as the team circles the ground after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma addressed the concerns raised on the route they took to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final after leading his side to their first men’s senior title since 1998.

The Proteas, who clinched their first major trophy since winning the ICC Knockout in 1998, played 12 matches in the ongoing season, winning eight out of them to finish at the top of the standings with a 69.44 winning percentage.

Despite their consistent performances in the season, their journey to the final came under scrutiny, with former England captain Michael Vaughan claiming that it came ‘on the back of beating pretty much nobody’ as they did not face Australia or England.

Australia, the defending champions, were deemed favourites to prevail in the ultimate Test but South Africa defied all the odds, including the ‘chokers’ tag to lift the mace.

Temba Bavuma, who did not lose a single match during the recently concluded WTC 2023-25, asserted that the victory ‘squashed’ the doubts on the route they took to the final.

“It's been a special couple of days, at some points it felt like we were in SA. We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and lot of doubters, glad we played well,” said Bavuma.

“Special moment for us and people back home, probably will sink in a couple of days. The energy was there, I think us as a team have been wanting this. We've been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache, the sun's been with us. Hopefully, this win is one of many.

“We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, this win squashes that. Here's an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite. You can be rest assured we'll celebrate as one.

The South Africa captain further hailed pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada for showing character despite the controversy surrounding him heading into the WTC final due to a month-long ban, he was handed for recreational drug use.

Bavuma further claimed that the right-arm pacer would be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in the coming years.

"KG is a massive player. A couple of days ago, I went to the ICC World of Fame inductees; I think in a couple of years, KG will be one of those guys. He came into the game, and there was controversy behind him. He was motivated to do what he needed to do, and like a champion, he came and did what he did," said Bavuma.

The star of the show for South Africa was top-order batter Aiden Markram, who scored a match-winning century in the fourth innings.

The knock not only helped South Africa but also came at a crucial time for the batter as his position in the team was under question.

“A couple of months ago people were asking why Aiden was in the team. I think stats are important, but character is something that we look at, and a guy like Aiden carries all those traits. We knew in the second innings we were going to have to come out and play and he did it in true Aiden fashion," said Temba Bavuma.

"Again, another massive player for us. Character has been a big thing for us as a team and those two guys are the ones who carry that," he added.