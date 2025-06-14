NBA Finals: Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder to level series against Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left) drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jun 13, 2025. — Reuters

Indianapolis: The Oklahoma City Thunder edged Indiana Pacers 111-104 in a thrilling National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Game Four here at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to equal best of seven series at 2-2 on Saturday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the standout performer for the Thunder, with 35 points and three rebounds.

His performance in the fourth quarter helped Thunder to pull away with a 31-17 points to close out the game after trailing for the majority of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander, reflecting on his performance, said that he was just trying to play aggressively, further adding that he was aware that his performance would be neglected if they lost today.

"I just tried to be aggressive," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"I knew what it would've looked like if we lost tonight. I didn't want to go down not swinging."

The Pacers started strong, taking a 35-34 lead in the first quarter and maintaining their edge until the third quarter.

However, the Pacers faltered late, scoring only 17 points in the final period. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 20 points eight rebounds and five assists.

Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton, on the other hand, highlighted the need for his team to do well moving forward, especially with the ball.

"We've just got to get more stops down the stretch," Haliburton said.

"Seventeen-point fourth quarter, after the offensive success we had all game, I think really shows we have to do a better job moving the ball. I think that starts with me."

The Game 5 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, a key showdown in the ongoing hard-fought Finals series, is scheduled for June 17.