South Africa win World Test Championship, break 27-year-old jinx

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Steve Smith (not pictured) during second day of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: Aiden Markram’s anchoring century propelled South Africa to beat defending champions Australia by five wickets and win the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The title victory marked their first since 1998 when they won the inaugural edition of the men’s Champions Trophy, called the Knockout Trophy at that time.

The Proteas resumed their pursuit through centurion Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma at 213/2, needing just 69 runs to secure the historic victory.

The set pair, however, could add four runs to their overnight partnership as Bavuma was caught behind off Australian counterpart in just the third over of the day.

He played a pivotal role in South Africa’s triumph as he scored 66 off 134 deliveries, laced with five boundaries.

Markram then put together a brief 24-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs, who made a 43-ball eight before falling victim to Mitchell Starc.

Walking out to bat at numbers six, David Bedingham offered Markram an ample support. The duo added put South Africa in touching distance by adding 35 runs for the fifth wicket until Markram fell victim to Josh Hazlewood with his side needing just six.

Markram remained the top-scorer for South Africa 136 off 207 deliveries, studded with 14 sixes.

Bedingham was then joined by wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne and together they made sure there were no further hiccups in the run chase.

Australia concluded their second innings at 207 all out on the third day, with number nine batter Starc leading the way with a gutsy half-century. He remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 58.

In their first innings, Australia had been bowled out for 212, with Beau Webster top-scoring with a brisk 72 off 92 balls, supported by Steve Smith’s gritty 62 off 112 deliveries.

Kagiso Rabada led the bowling charge with a five-wicket haul in 15.4 overs, while Marco Jansen chipped in with three wickets.

In reply, South Africa managed only 138 in 57.1 overs in their first innings. David Bedingham was the top scorer with 45 runs.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins was exceptional, claiming six wickets, with Starc contributing two scalps to give Australia a crucial first-innings lead.