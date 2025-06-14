FIA suspends Steward Derek Warwick for Canadian Grand Prix

An undated picture of former Formula one racer Derek Warwick. — X/@autosport

MONTREAL: Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, has suspended former racer Derek Warwick from his role as a steward at the Canadian Grand Prix due to unauthorised media comments about current drivers, international media reported on Friday.

According to a report, the FIA did not provide detailed reasons but Warwick had been quoted by a betting platform discussing incidents at the Spanish Grand Prix, making unauthorised comments to the media.

Last week, Warwick was reported to have commented on the penalty given to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the Spanish Grand Prix.

In an official statement, the FIA confirmed the suspension:

“Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix,” the governing body said.

They added that Enrique Bernoldi will replace Warwick and will officiate remotely for the remainder of the event.

“He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi, who will officiate from the remote operations centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.”

Warwick acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate in his capacity as an FIA steward, apologised, and will resume his duties at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

“After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward at the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix,” the statement added.

Notably, Warwick is the second steward to be removed this year for making unauthorised remarks. In January, Johnny Herbert faced a similar situation due to comments made while working as a media analyst.