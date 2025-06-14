Giants stun Dodgers as Schmitt hits first career grand slam

San Francisco Giants first baseman Casey Schmitt rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Jun 13, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Casey Schmitt hit the first grand slam of his career, powering the San Francisco Giants to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Schmitt delivered the decisive blow in the third inning off Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-5), who struggled and allowed five runs on six hits while issuing five walks over four 2/3 innings.

The Giants broke through in the third after Yamamoto ran into trouble. Schmitt’s grand slam gave San Francisco a 5-1 lead and marked his second home run of the season.

Willy Adames continued his recent hot streak, launching a solo homer in the first inning and finishing with one hit and an RBI.

Giants right-hander Logan Webb (6-5) was dominant, allowing just two runs on two hits over seven innings. He struck out four and walked three.

For the Dodgers, Teoscar Hernández accounted for both of the team’s hits, a single in the fourth and his 12th home run of the season in the seventh.

The Dodgers’ other run came in the second inning without a hit, when Will Smith scored on a sacrifice fly after a defensive error by catcher Andrew Knizner.

Knizner later made amends with a solo home run in the eighth, his first of the year.

This series marks the first meeting of the season between the division rivals and it is the latest in the calendar year they have met for the first time since 1999.

The Dodgers dominated last season’s series, winning nine of 13 games, including six of seven at home.

The next game is scheduled for Sunday at Dodger Stadium.