McCullum eyes India Test series win, says batting order yet to be finalised

England Head Coach, Brendon McCullum during the England nets session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on February 05, 2025 in Nagpur.. - AFP

LEEDS: England head coach Brendon McCullum on Saturday expressed his determination to guide his team to a series win against India and deliver a top-class performance in the upcoming Test matches.

However, he confirmed that a final decision on who will bat at the crucial number three position has yet to be made.

Speaking after England’s recent T20 series whitewash of the West Indies, McCullum acknowledged the healthy competition for spots in the batting line-up, especially with rising star Jacob Bethell continuing to impress.

Bethell smashed an unbeaten 36 off just 16 balls in the final T20, making a strong case for a Test recall despite the challenge of fitting him into an already competitive top order.

“We’ll deal with that in the next few days. They’re great options to have. We’re starting to build real depth, not just in the batting but in the bowling as well. You welcome these decisions because you’re not scrambling for players anymore. Let’s enjoy this win first and then plan for the first Test,” McCullum said.

McCullum also praised Bethell, calling him 'a serious talent at 21 years of age' and suggested the youngster could be included as a part-time bowling option alongside Joe Root if England opts to go without a front-line spinner.

“Never say never to anyone. But we’re pretty happy with how our spinner is going. Shoaib Bashir has been outstanding since he came in. To adapt to Test cricket so well at such a young age, especially with a tough schedule, has been brilliant. But the door is not shut on anyone,” McCullum added.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20.

The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

England squad for first Test against India:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.