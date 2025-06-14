James Anderson regrets missing out on T20 cricket for a decade

An undated picture of former England pacer James Anderson. — AFP

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Saturday admitted he wished he had more opportunities to play T20 cricket, as he enjoyed a surprise return to the shortest format with Lancashire at the age of 42.

After more than a decade away from T20 matches, Anderson made a remarkable comeback in this year’s Vitality Blast.

In just three games, he had already taken seven wickets at an impressive average of 10.14, with an economy rate of 6.45.

His best figures came in his comeback match against Durham, where he claimed 3 for 17 at Chester-le-Street.

Speaking in an interview with international media, Anderson admitted he regretted not playing more T20 cricket over the past decade.

He emphasised that he now realises how much fun he missed in the shorter format.

“I absolutely loved it — it has been amazing. I’ve only played three games, and my opinion might change quickly over the next few weeks, but I feel like I missed out over the last ten years. It is so much fun. I wouldn’t change anything about my Test career, but it would have been nice to play more T20s,” he said.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Test and ODI cricket, last played a T20 International back in 2009 against South Africa.

Despite his reputation for red-ball excellence, he relished the fresh challenges of white-ball cricket.

“I was really nervous before my first game back. But just being around the Lancashire lads has been great. It has been nice to get to know the group properly, contribute on and off the field, and hopefully stay fit for the rest of the season,” he said.

Anderson credited his smooth return to T20 cricket to his constant drive to develop as a bowler.

“I watched a lot of cricket — The Hundred, the Blast, everything. I always had slower balls, but now it’s about sharpening them up again. I have always loved developing new skills throughout my career,” he added.

Adjusting to the format’s unique demands, especially without his familiar slip cordon, was also an eye-opener.

“All my wickets have been caught either inside the ring or on the boundary,” he laughed.

“It’s different, but fun. Even edges that would go to slip in Tests just race away for four, so you have to adapt.”

Anderson’s desired to extend his playing days had seen him enter the IPL auction and The Hundred draft, though he went unsold.

He remained hopeful for a wildcard pick in The Hundred, depending on his Blast performances.

“For now, I’m just enjoying it. There’s so much cricket in a county season — balancing T20s and Championship matches is a challenge at my age, but I absolutely love it,” he concluded.