ICC rejects India’s bid to host WTC finals: report

Australia's Mitchell Starc (left) and Alex Carey run between the wickets during second day of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at The Lord's in London on June 12, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) request to host the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, making it clear that the next three finals — in 2027, 2029, and 2031 — will continue to be held in England.

According to a report, despite growing calls from the BCCI to rotate the championship final among different cricket-playing nations, the ICC appears committed to continuing the tradition of staging it in England.

According to a report in the Telegraph UK, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already been notified of the ICC’s plans to host the next three finals there.

Since its inception in 2019, the WTC has crowned two champions, New Zealand won the inaugural final against India at Southampton in 2021, while Australia defeated India at The Oval in 2023.

The current 2025 final, featuring Australia and South Africa, is underway at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“English cricket is close to securing hosting rights for the next three WTC finals, despite India’s strong interest in bringing the event home,” the report stated.

“The decision is expected to be formalised at the ICC’s Annual Conference in Singapore next month, with preparations for the 2027 final to begin soon after the current edition concludes.”

Interestingly, while England has staged every WTC final so far, its national team has yet to qualify for the summit clash.

However, due to significant commercial benefits and ease of logistics, the ICC has opted to continue staging the WTC Finals in England. Preparations for the 2027 final are likely to commence shortly after the current championship concludes.