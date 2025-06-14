Virat Kohli set to enter new sport next year

An undated picture of former Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli. — ICC

NEW DELHI: The World Bowling League (WBL), an ambitious new venture supported by former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and Major League Baseball icon Mookie Betts, is gearing up to launch its first season early next year.

According to league founder and CEO Adi K. Mishra, the inaugural WBL season will feature six franchises competing at some of the world’s most iconic locations, aiming to reinvent bowling as a high-energy, broadcast-friendly global sport.

“Bowling is an amazing sport that has not been organised properly for decades, which is why many see it only as a casual pastime,” Mishra explained during an online briefing from the United States.

“Our goal is to change that perception by creating an exciting, modern league that brings in celebrity team owners, unique venues, and cutting-edge technology.”

The WBL will begin with six teams, each consisting of four players — two men and two women.

While the main matches will feature top professional bowlers, celebrities like Kohli and Betts are expected to participate in side events, adding star appeal to the league’s atmosphere.

Bowling has roots tracing back to ancient Egypt but experienced its golden age in the United States during the 1960s and 70s when nearly every neighbourhood had its bowling alley.

Despite declining prominence as a competitive sport, bowling still attracts roughly 200 million enthusiasts globally, including around 75 million players in the US alone.

Though various attempts have been made in the past to establish a sustainable professional bowling tour, Mishra believes the WBL’s international approach sets it apart.

Plans are already in advanced stages to finalise franchises in countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India.

“What makes our vision different is that we want to make bowling aspirational and visually spectacular,” Mishra said.

“Imagine setting up just two lanes at iconic spots like Hudson Yards in New York, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, or stunning venues in Dubai and India. That’s the kind of unique experience we aim to deliver.”