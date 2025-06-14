Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya makes history as national shot put champion

Mya Lesnar poses for a photo after winning the Division I shot put national title at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon on June 13, 2025. — X/@WrestlePurists

OREGON: Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE and UFC legend Brock Lesnar, made history by winning the NCAA division I women’s shot put title at the 2025 NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.

The 23-year-old standout secured the championship with an impressive first throw of 19.01 meters, a mark that no competitor could surpass throughout the event.

Illinois’ Abria Smith came closest with a top throw of 61 feet, 10¼ inches, but Lesnar’s opening mark — along with a consistent series of throws — sealed a dominant victory.

Her triumph ends a two-decade drought for CSU track and field, delivering the program’s first outdoor national title since Loree Smith’s hammer throw crown in 2005.

It also continues a remarkable season for Lesnar, who has remained unbeaten in outdoor shot put competitions and currently sits seventh on the global leaderboard with a personal best of 19.60 meters recorded at the Doug Max Invitational in May.

The national title adds to Lesnar’s growing list of accolades, which includes her indoor shot put national championship earlier this year.

Her winning distance at this meet would have placed her sixth at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, while her season-best throw could have earned her a bronze medal — underscoring her rising status among the world’s elite throwers.

Reflecting on her success, Lesnar credited her coach, Brian Bedard, and the resilient team culture at CSU.

“We may not have the biggest budget or the fanciest facilities like some big conferences, but we have a coach who believes in us and teammates who push each other every day. That’s what really matters,” she said.

Lesnar, who transferred to CSU from Arizona State, continues to raise the bar for the Rams’ track and field program.

In the past three years alone, CSU has produced more women’s throwers for NCAA nationals than any other school, highlighting its strength in the discipline despite competing against larger, resource-rich programs.

In other CSU action at the championships, redshirt sophomore Kajsa Borrman competed in the hammer throw, finishing 21st out of 24 participants with a mark of 207 feet, three inches, earning her an honorable mention All-American honour in her nationals debut.