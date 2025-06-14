Four Pakistan stars ready to shine in Global Super League

Islamabad United's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates scoring a century during their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Four Pakistani players — Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay and Saud Shakeel — will be in action in the Guyana Global Super League (GSL), which will be held from July 10 to 18.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to four players to participate in the GSL.

Nawaz, Nafay, Saud and Farhan — have been signed by various franchises for the T20 league.

According to the confirmed squads, Saud will represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Nawaz and Farhan have been picked by the Hobart Hurricanes.

Nafay has also received an NOC for the league, although his team has yet to be announced.

So far, the PCB has officially issued NOCs to Nawaz and Nafay, while Saud and Farhan are still awaiting formal clearance from the board.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on last week, granted a NOCs to 13 national cricketers, including the senior trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, to participate in different overseas franchise leagues.

As a result, the cricket board has issued NOC to the trio from December 14 to 28.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who is currently representing Essex in the T20 Blast, was granted the NOC until July 18.

Pakistan’s frontline pacer Haris Rauf was given the NOC to participate in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, scheduled to commence on Friday.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was granted the NOC to represent Leicestershire in the County Championship until September 1.

Besides him, three Pakistan pacers, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Khurram Shahzad are also participating in the County Championship.

Abbas’s NOC is valid until July 2, while Hasan and Shahzad would remain eligible until September 30 and 27, respectively.

Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen, who were the notable absentees from Pakistan’s squad for the home T20I series against Bangladesh, registered for the Big Bash League (BBL) draft, scheduled to take place on June 19.