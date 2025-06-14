Legend Anderson strikes as Lancashire crush Worcestershire in Vitality Blast

Lancashire’s James Anderson celebrates a wicket with teammates against Durham during the Vitality Blast at Chester-le-Street on June 1, 2025. — ECB

WORCESTER: England legend James Anderson produced another masterclass with the new ball to spearhead Lancashire Lightning’s dominant seven-wicket win over Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast here at Worcester on Saturday.

Making a rare appearance in the short format, the 42-year-old pacer showed why he remains a timeless threat, striking with just his first delivery to remove Brett D’Oliveira and set the tone for a Rapids collapse.

Anderson’s precise swing bowling, backed by sharp support from Luke Wood, dismantled the hosts’ top order before Lancashire’s batters completed a clinical chase under fading evening skies.

Anderson’s early breakthrough ignited a dramatic top-order wobble for Worcestershire, who elected to bat but crumbled to 46 for 5 inside the powerplay.

Alongside Anderson’s early scalp, Wood claimed three wickets, including Ed Pollock lbw first ball and Ethan Brookes caught at midwicket.

A spectacular one-handed boundary catch by Jack Blatherwick further underlined Lancashire’s intensity in the field.

Gareth Roderick 35 off 28 fought hard to lift the Rapids to 143 all out in 19.1 overs, while a late burst of 24 not out from Jacob Duffy offered some resistance. But it was never likely to be enough against a confident Lancashire top order.

In reply, chasing the target of 144, Keaton Jennings anchored the chase with a steady 42 off 37 balls, supported by Matty Hurst’s brisk 31.

After their dismissals, Liam Livingstone 41 not out from just 22 deliveries and Ashton Turner finished the job with an unbroken stand of 62 in just 33 balls, sealing victory with 15 balls to spare.