Milner extends Brighton contract with Premier League record in sight

English midfielder James Milner has agreed on a one-year contract extension with Brighton & Hove Albion F.C as he eyes an all-time record for most appearances in the Premier League, the club announced on Friday.

Milner made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old for Leeds United

in 2002.

Due to an injury in August, he was restricted to just four league appearances in the 2024-25 campaign.

His current Premier League matches tally stands at 638, closely following Gareth Barry's record of 653 appearances.

Head coach Fabian Huerzeler said in a statement that he feels great after sharing the news that Milner will be part of the team this season as well.

"I'm really pleased we will have James with us again this season," Huerzeler said.

Reflecting on the last season, he acknowledged that Milner was not able to help the team due to an injury but claimed that the midfielder's presence would be really helpful, especially for the youngsters.

"Last season he wasn't able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.

He further hailed Milner as a 'great' person and shared that he looks forward to working with him again.

"He's a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I'm looking forward to working with him again."

For the unversed, Brighton finished eighth in the Premier League standings last season and missed out on the European qualification.