Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Civale wants to be traded

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Civale (32) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Aaron Civale has formally requested Milwaukee Brewers to be traded after the team informed him of being shifted to the new position as the bullpen, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, Civale's agent Jack Toffey has asked the Brewers

to make a trade instead of using Civale in relief.

Civale clarified that he is not attempting to leave but believes he can contribute to the game as a starting pitcher, the position he described as 'best suited' for him.

“This is not a situation where I’m trying to leave this team,” said Civale.

“All the guys are great. Coaching staff is great. The players are great. I love competing with all of them, just I feel like I still have more to contribute and more to give to this game, and I feel I'm best suited to do that as a starting pitcher.”

The report further added that Civale, after discussing the situation with his family, instructed his agent to make it clear to the Brewers that he desires to start in Milwaukee or elsewhere.

Toffey confirmed that he has initiated communication with the team and mentioned that Aaron would like the opportunity to continue as a starter.

“The conversation was very professional,” Toffey said.

“I just very respectfully said that Aaron would really like an opportunity to continue his career as a starter. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the year.”