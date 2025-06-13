Aiden Markram joins elusive list with WTC final hundred

South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates scoring century during third day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 13, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: South Africa’s top-order batter Aiden Markram on Friday, joined an illustrious list of batters by scoring a century in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The right-handed opener, who fell for a six-ball duck in the first innings, responded with a well-crafted century, which helped him join Australia’s Travis Head and Steve Smith on the list of batters to score a century in the WTC final.

Both Head and Smith achieved the milestone in the first innings of the WTC 2021-25 final against India.

Head was the first-ever to score a hundred in the ultimate Test but was soon joined by compatriot Smith.

Batters to score a century in WTC final

Travis Head (AUS): 163 off 174 balls, vs India 2023

Steve Smith (AUS): 121 off 268 balls, vs India 2023

Aiden Markram (SA): 102* off 155 balls, vs Australia 2025

Notably, the final of the inaugural WTC cycle played between India and New Zealand in 2023, was a low-scoring contest, with Devon Conway’s first-innings 54 being the highest individual score for the fixture.

Furthermore, Aiden Markram also became the first South African batter to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test at The Lord’s.

His century was also the first by an overseas batter in the fourth innings of a Test at the venue since Michael Clarke’s ton in 2009.

Markram’s record-shattering century, coupled with Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten half-century has put South Africa in a commanding position after the third day of the ongoing WTC final against Australia as they need just 69 runs to clinch their first ICC title since 1998.