Key bowler returns as England name squad for India T20Is

England's Sophie Ecclestone (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first T20I against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6, 2023. — BCCI

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced its national women’s team’s 14-member squad for the five-match home T20I series against India, scheduled to commence on June 28.

The squad marked the return of top spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who had taken a break from cricket to prioritise her well-being.

It was announced last week that the spinner would be stepping away from the game to manage her well-being and a quad niggle.

However, she has now been named in the England squad, which also saw pacer Lauren Filer returning.

"It's great to have Soph back, and we're looking forward to having her back in the group," said England head coach Charlotte Edwards. "She has obvious qualities and she'll be an asset to us.

"It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can't play them all. It's now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast."

England’s regular captain Heather Knight remained on the sideline as she suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during the recently concluded home white-ball series against West Indies.

In her absence, Nat Sciver-Brunt led England to 3-0 clean sweep victories in both ODIs and T20Is against West Indies but Edwards emphasised that series against India would be a huge test for them as they prepare for the home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be played next year.

"We're really looking forward to taking on India," Edwards said. "They're one of the best sides in the world and it'll be a huge test for us.

"There was lots to be happy about in the West Indies series but equally lots of things we want to keep improving on - we're always looking at getting better. Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women's T20 World Cup."

England squad for the women's T20Is vs India

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong